Ananya Panday recently did a catwalk for Rahul's Superheroes couture collection, showcasing elegance in a chic black strapless dress. The focal point was a handcrafted couture circular sculpture adorned with vibrant motifs of the Tiger Moth, intricately embroidered on mesh to create the illusion of Ananya wearing a black, gold, and white sequin dress. Surrounded by colourful moths, each wing pattern came alive with detailed embroidery, infusing a burst of colour into the monochromatic silhouette. With a sleek bun and kohl-laden eyes, Ananya radiated confidence, seamlessly blending into Rahul Mishra's enchanting world of couture. Ananya Panday Serves Her Best Look in Corset Black Ball Gown, Check Out the Pictures Here!

Ananya Panday At Haute Couture Week.

