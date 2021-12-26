Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had a beautiful wedding and the pictures of the same were lovely. Ankita once again took to Instagram to share new pictures from her reception party. The actress is looking ethereal in a red saree while Vicky is complementing her in a black sherwani.

Take A Look At The Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)