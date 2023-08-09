Ankita Lokhande always manages to steal the internet with her elegant fashion choices. Recently the "Pavitra Rishta" actress shared many pictures that are capturing the internet. Ankita Lokhande is seen wearing a beautiful pink sequin saree as she marries her husband again. She completed the ensemble with an elegant diamond choker necklace. Ankita complemented the elegance of the look with a pink lip and hair tied in a loose ponytail. Love is in the Air: Ankita Lokhande and Husband Vikas Jain's Latest Pictures Say It All (View).

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)