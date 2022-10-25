For Diwali 2022 celebrations, Anushka Sharma decked up to the 't' and we are in love. As the actress on the festive day, shared a series of clicks on Instagram that see her flashing a broad smile and wearing a neon green Sabyasachi six-yard. The sheer saree came with ruffle details which she teamed up with a sparkling blouse. Not to miss, her subtle makeup and statement neckpiece. Gorg! Diwali 2022: Soha Ali Khan Shares Pictures with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu From The Intimate Gathering.

Anushka Sharma in Sabyasachi:

