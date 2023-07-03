Avika Gor has dropped some gorgeous photos of her on social media. The 1920: Horrors Of The Heart Actress took to her Instagram handle to share stunning pictures of her in a Velvet coat paired with a long printed skirt. The Bollywood actor accesorised the look with a golden colour nath. Her statement jewellery added a glam quotient to the look. "Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself [sic]," Avika Gor captioned the Instagram post. The Bollywood actor serves major Indo-western style goals with her latest photos. Avika Gor Claims She Got Replaced in Salman Khan’s Antim and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Mere Days Before the Shoot!

Check Avika Gor's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

