Beyonce is currently on a Renaissance World Tour for her new album. The tour has gained much popularity because of the top-notch fashion choices of the American singer. Beyonce never disappoints her fans when it comes to fashion. Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour has seen her don several of eye-catching couture outfits, but it hasn't stopped her from debuting even more memorable ensembles onstage. She recently shared pictures from her performance at Illinois, Chicago, and the social media can’t get over it. Beyonce was seen wearing a futuristic metallic bodysuit. The bodysuit featured a dark grey print paired with white gloves. The ensemble was topped with silver body chain harnesses and a big round metallic hat. The singer looks absolutely stunning in her new look from Renaissance World Tour. Beyoncé Stuns in Red Cut-Out Dress, The 'Beautiful Liar' Singer's Latest Photos Are Too Hot to Handle!.

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

