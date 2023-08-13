Bhumi Pednekar is a true fashion inspiration for her fans. She often shares her latest looks on her Instagram. Recently the “Thankyou For Coming” actress shared pictures from the IFFM event in Melbourne. She looked stunning in a white embroidered saree paired with a matching corset top highlighting her plunging neckline. She topped the look with a sleek golden choker neckpiece. Bhumi Pednekar added grace to her ensemble with a red lip and open hairdo. Bhumi Pednekar Spells Elegance in an All-Black Blazer and Midi-Skirt Ensemble at IFFM 2023 (See Pics).

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)