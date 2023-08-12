Bhumi Pednekar is known for her unique and classy fashion sense. Recently, Bhumi Pednekar attended the IFFM (Indian Film Festival Melbourne) 2023 for her upcoming film “Thankyou For Coming”. The actress looked stunning in an all-black ensemble. She wore a black blazer and paired it with a matching midi skirt. She topped the look with glossy makeup and statement jewellery, including a choker neckpiece, bangles and midi rings. The actress looked gorgeous as she posed for multiple pictures that she posted on Instagram. Thank You for Coming: Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila’s Film to Premiere at TIFF 2023 (View Post).

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

