Actress Bhumi Pednekar is currently enjoying her time in Jaipur as she is there for her work. The Bhakshak actress shared a photo on her official Instagram handle in which she is seen chilling at the poolside in a turquoise blue monokini. We must say that she is beating the heat on a sunny day in Jaipur with her hot look. Bhumi pairs it with black sunglasses to complete her look. Sharing her chilling moment on Instagram, the actress wrote, “It’s not a vacay, it’s a WORKAY.” Bhumi Pednekar’s Barbie-Inspired Look Is Taking Over the Internet (View Pics).

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

