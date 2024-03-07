Bhumi Pednekar brought the sunshine with her in a cheerful yellow halterneck crop top paired with a flowy maxi skirt. Her outfit is adorned with fun floral motifs and trendy stripes. Adding some glitz, she rocks golden sandals, matching bright yellow bangles, cute dangling gold and pink earrings, and a stylish upper arm cuff. With makeup kept simple yet chic—just a touch of light red blush and nude shades on her lips and eyes—she looks effortlessly stunning. Her neatly styled hair is the perfect finishing touch, adding finesse to her overall look! Bhumi Pednekar Wows in Blue Mirror Work Lehenga, Perfect for Festive and Celebratory Days in Spring and Summer (View Pics).

View Bhumi Pednekar’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)