What a beauty! BLACKPINK's Lisa oozes hotness in recent Instagram post as she strikes poses in an exuberant outfit. The Korean singer, who is known for her exquisite fashion sense took no time to create drama with her new pics. Lalisa wore a black crop top with stylish back detailing and paired it with cargo pants to look all chic and voguish. However, it's her stylish lip rings, dazzling mesh scarf and silver accessories that grabbed the cynosure of the fashion police! Check out how she flaunted her stunning ensemble and created a fashionable statement for all the BLINKs. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Looks Stylish in Netted Tank Top and Denim Skirt; View Pics of Shut Down Singer

View Pics of BLACKPINK's Lisa in Recent Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

