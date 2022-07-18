BLACKPINK's Lisa is a style icon who shines bright in every look, no matter what! Be it a hot, glamorous look or a casual-chic look, Lalisa owns it all! She did justice to the ever-growing trend of white top and denims in the most cheerful yet stylish way. The K-pop star dropped her black & white pictures where she could be seen posing in front of the mirror in a cool and comfy outfit. No doubt, she gives the perfect cue for an absolute summer style in her own vogue and charisma. BLACKPINK’s Lisa in a Hot-Chic Casuals Is Everything! Take Everyday Inspiration From Lalisa Who Looks Fantastic in Cool Outfits (See Pics)

View Pics of BLACKPINK's Lisa in Casual-Chic Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

