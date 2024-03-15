Blackpink's Lisa captivated all eyes at the Bulgari studio event in South Korea, exuding sheer beauty and elegance. Sporting a gorgeous solid black Morello full-sleeve dress, she adorned the look with a golden watch, maintaining a simple yet sparkly makeup and a chic bun hairstyle. Her perfectly styled head bangs flawlessly complemented the allure of her ensemble, making her the epitome of fashion sophistication. BLACKPINK's Lisa Swims Under Breathtaking Caves in Green Bikini! View Stunning Pics of the Singer in Casual Fit.

BLACKPINK Lisa At Bulgari Event

BLACKPINK's Lisa looks coruscating at the Bulgari Studio Event in South Korea. pic.twitter.com/Y4UUwIba47 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 14, 2024

