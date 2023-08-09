Lisa, who is currently on her Born Pink world tour with her bandmates, is chilling in beautiful places during her downtime. The singer shared a series of photos on her Instagram wearing a cropped white shirt with blue jeans. Lisa was getting ready to go for a swim wearing a cute green bikini. And she also shared beautiful pictures and a video of the huge caves, and clear blue water where she went swimming. BLACKPINK's Lisa Becomes First K-Pop Idol To Be Inducted Into Asian Hall Of Fame As a 'Cultural Icon'.

View Lisa's Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

