BLACKPINK, the K-Pop girl group, are having a blast. They are shattering records and creating a new one with each passing day. And they added another feather to their glorious cap when BLACKPINK’s Rose attended the Met Gala 2021. It was the first time when a K-Pop idol made a red carpet appearance at the Met Gala, touted to be the “Oscars of Fashion.” Rose, the main vocalist and lead dancer of BLACKPINK, looked gorgeous in a super-chic Saint Laurent little black dress with a bow detailing. The 24-year-old was posing Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director of YSL to leave everyone mesmerised, both in the audience and online. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Wishes Lisa on the Release of Solo Debut MV ‘LALISA’, Check This Adorable Instagram Post.

BLACKPINK’s Rose and Anthony Vaccarello on Met Gala Red Carpet

Watch Rose Shine and How

And Some More Pics of Rose Looking Gorgeous AF

