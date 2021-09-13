BLACKPINK's Jisoo is sending much love to girl group member Lisa on the release of solo debut MV "LALISA." The 26-year-old South Korean singer took to Instagram to share a couple of photos to congratulate the 24-year-old who debuted as a solo artist with a music album, "LALISA." Jisoo also put a lovely message that, when translated into English, means, "Lisa's first solo song #LALISA has been released!! Please give us a lot of support and love!! You worked so hard and I'm proud and I love you [sic]" followed by a yellow heart. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Looks Ravishing in Black and Gold Ensemble, View Photos of 'LALISA' Star That’ll Leave You Mesmerised.

Check Out Jisoo's Post For Lisa on Release of LALISA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

