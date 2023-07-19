The Blue Dragon Series Awards are now taking place and many Korean celebs are making their way onto the red carpet. Astro's Cha Eunwoo sported his new look with grown out hair in a tuxedo, LOONA's Chuu stunned in a pink dress, EXO's DO also looked handsome in a tux and slicked back hair. Other celebs arrived at the red carpet too in stunning suits and dresses. Check out their looks below! Blue Dragon Series Awards: From Kim Go Eun to EXO’s Kai, Check Out the Complete List of Winners!

Chuu in Her Barbie Era

LOONA's Chuu arrives at the Blue Dragon Series Awards red carpet. pic.twitter.com/aa6HbthyJL — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 19, 2023

DO's Heart Pose

EXO's D.O. arrives at the Blue Dragon Series Awards red carpet. pic.twitter.com/2ameBH9MzA — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 19, 2023

Eunwoo's New Look with Long Hair

ASTRO's Eunwoo at the Blue Dragon Series Awards red carpet. pic.twitter.com/gpDh42W71a — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 19, 2023

Chanyeol and Joo Hyun Young Presenting

EXO's Chanyeol and Joo Hyun Young at the Blue Dragon Series Awards. pic.twitter.com/jzolASYMOd — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 19, 2023

