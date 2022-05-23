Actress Hina Khan is at the French Riviera attending the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. This is her second time after making a smashing Cannes debut in 2019. We saw the gorgeous actress blow our minds away in an array of stunning gowns but she did not stop at that. Hina opted for power dressing to field questions during her interviews. The 34-year-old shared a bunch of photos dressed in an all-black pantsuit that featured a plunging neckline.

View Pics of Hina Khan Appearing For Interviews:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)