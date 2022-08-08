Brie Larson is fit and fab in her latest hot picture on Twitter. As the Hollywood star dropped two alluring photos of her online that see her happy in a lingerie/bikini set topped with a ripped crop top. She captioned the images as, "What am I dancing to? Wrong answers only." Sexy AF! Brie Larson Shares Pics From Pole Dancing Workout Class! Captain Marvel Star Sets Major Fitness Goals Once Again. Brie Larson's Hot Pics: What am I dancing to? Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/YhsklZZAGF — Brie Larson (@brielarson) August 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)