Vogue Korea released surprise cover photos of Taehyung for the October issue. Vogue was certainly impressed with V according to their caption which read "V of BTS is always fresh and astonishing." In one picture he is seen biting down on a gold necklace that has the head of a Tiger. ARMYs and V himself often use the Tiger emoji when talking about him, because it is his favorite animal for the resemblance of his character. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Waits With Everyone at Baggage Claim, Viral Video Makes ARMY Love Their TaeTae Even More!

Breathtaking

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE KOREA (@voguekorea)

*Clutches Heart*

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE KOREA (@voguekorea)

(V)ery Handsome

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE KOREA (@voguekorea)

