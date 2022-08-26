Imagine, just imagine witnessing the world’s most handsome man standing right before your eyes at baggage claim. This is exactly what has happened with an ARMY who posted a video of BTS visual member V aka Kim Taehyung waiting with everyone for his luggage to arrive at the airport conveyor belt. The 27-year-old who is currently in New York for a solo performance looked effortlessly stylish in a striped shirt and dark brown trousers. Despite his face being covered with the mask, TaeTae floored his fans with his style and charisma. And now this video from the airport is making ARMY swoon over him even more.

Kim Taehyung Standing in Line For Luggage

the way no one recognise that kim taehyung is waiting with everyone at baggage claim.pic.twitter.com/lRodSowtbG — *✧ (@taeteluv_) August 26, 2022

He Is Adorable

how can someone look this cool and adorable at the same time while standing at the baggage claim area.. oh wait! that’s KIM TAEHYUNG 🥹 pic.twitter.com/nhZqyMa2JY — aya⁷ (@ayacollects) August 26, 2022

TaeTae is So Cute

why is this so funny like he is so adorable just standing there… i think i would pass out if i saw kim taehyung waiting at baggage claim… he’s so cute pic.twitter.com/42wRP1WKtX — k misses taehyung (@kthvfaiiry) August 26, 2022

The Excitement to See TaeTae In Front of You!

JUST SAW A VIDEO OF TAE STANDING AT BAGGAGE CLAIM WAITING FOR HIS FUKEN LUGGAGE AND IM CRYING BECAUSE IMAGINE THE KIM TAEHYUNG WAITING FOR HIS FUCKEN SUITCASE LMFAOOOOO — paola ⁷ ♡ (@paolasrkive) August 26, 2022

He Is Adorbs

seeing superstar kim taehyung waiting there for his baggage without anyone bothering him is soooo nice:" hes just like us a normal human being🥹 https://t.co/bajSCk6Q1t — geefa (@gejjkv) August 26, 2022

