Camila Cabello stunned everyone as she appeared in beautiful attire at the Miami Cinderella premiere. The diva looked like a modern-day princess in a stylish sleeveless white crop top paired with a light yellow Christian Siriano tulle skirt. Taking to Instagram, Camila has also shared some glimpses of her look from last night event. Take a look:

Absolute Princess

