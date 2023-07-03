Camila Cabello is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful singer- actors in Hollywood. The "Havana" singer can carry any style effortlessly and she did it once again. Recently, Camila shared a few pictures on her Instagram account and we can't stop talking about it. She is wearing a transparent dress and paired it with golden ankle strap high heels. She captioned it as, my new girl crush is @irisvanherpen . I love your passion for nature and biophilic design, we might be kindred spirits in that way. thank you for making beautiful things including this dress of yours, i feel like a butterfly (emoji)". Camila Cabello Confirms to Paparazzi That She and Shawn Mendes are Back Together After Clip of Them Kissing Went Viral From Coachella 2023 (Watch Video).

Check Out Camila's Instagram Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)