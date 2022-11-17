Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only one making headlines online. His longtime partner, 28-year-old Georgina Rodriguez is also making heads turn with her stunning presence on social media. Georgina who is known for her chic fashionable moments and ridiculously hot bod, posted a snap of her OOTD - a perfect combination of classic meets contemporary. She is wearing a plain white Givenchy tee with a pair of blue cutout denim that gave major ‘heart’ vibes. Check the post to see for yourself.

View Post of Georgina Rodriguez:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

