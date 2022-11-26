Spanish model and dancer Georgina Rodriguez is known for her sartorial choices. And the 28-year-old has been on a spree flaunting her love for high fashion. In her latest Instagram post, the gorgeous girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo flaunted her chic side in a dollar bill print trench coat and matching boots from Vetements Fall Winter 2022-23 collection. Georgina also put on dark sunnies and carried a handbag to complete her look. Meanwhile, her longtime boyfriend and one of the star attractions at FIFA World Cup 2022 is leading Portugal's national side in Qatar. The 37-year-old was adjudged Man of the Match for his performance in Portugal's victory over Ghana in their opening game of the football world cup.

View Pics of Georgina Rodriguez:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Check Vetements Fall Winter 2022-23 Collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VETEMENTS (@vetements_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VETEMENTS (@vetements_official)

