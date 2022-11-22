TV actress and ex Bigg Boss contestant, Daljiet Kaur exactly knows how to grab headlines. As she took to Instagram today and dropped an alluring picture of hers straight from Africa. In the click, Kaur can be seen posing with two tribal men as she smiles and flaunts her curvaceous body in bikini paired with shrug and skirt. The actress seems to be on a vacation. Bigg Boss 16: Dalljiet Kaur Slams Ex Shalin Bhanot for Calling Her 'Best Friend' While Speaking to Tina Datta (View Tweet).

Dalljiet Kaur in Africa:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DALLJIET KAUR ੴ (@kaurdalljiet)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)