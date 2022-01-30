Deepika Padukone is a style icon and whether it’s her airport look or for red carpet or work events, she has nailed every single time for all occasions and moods. The actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan and she’d be appearing on Bigg Boss 15 finale. Deepika has donned a black Alexandre Vauthier dress, stilettos from Gucci and a statement neckpiece for the event. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the beauty’s look has been kept sleek. Her hair has been tied into a low bun, well-defined eye-makeup and her bold red lip colour gives her a perfect look.

Beauty In Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

HAWT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

