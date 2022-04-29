Disha Patani took to Instagram and dropped a hot and sensuous picture of herself. The actress can be seen donning a lavender colored bra top in the click. She's giving a sexy expression in the picture and glittery touch on her eyes with a nude lipstick shade. The picture is too hot to be missed. Disha Patani Flaunts Her Sexy Bod in Pink Bikini As She Takes a Dip in the Pool (View Pic).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)