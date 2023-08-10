Divyanka Tripathi has shared some stunning photos of her on social media. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a black jumpsuit. The TV actor styled her middle-parted hair in soft curls. Divyanka styled the look with a golden waist belt. She is seen wearing black pump heels in the pictures. Divyanka opted for a minimal makeup look with pink lipgloss. She looks absolutely gorgeous in the v-neck jumpsuit which she wore during shooting for a podcast. Divyanka Tripathi Enjoys Beach Vacay in Sleeveless White Dress (View Pic).

Here's Divyanka Tripathi's Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)