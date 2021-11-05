Katrina Kaif is one of the hottest actresses we have in Bollywood right now. With her latest film Sooryavanshi making waves on social media, the diva shared some gorgeous pictures of herself decked up for Diwali 2021. In the clicks, the heroine looks pretty in a pink saree paired with a sparkly blouse. FYI, her six-yard is from the house of Manish Malhotra. Further, Kat went sans a statement piece and went for minimal makeup plus shiny earrings.

Katrina Kaif in Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

