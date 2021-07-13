Kate Middleton or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was at her fashionable and most elegant best at the recently concluded Wimbledon 2021. The 39-year-old likely future queen consort gave one of the best fashion moments at the Wimbledon tennis championships. Kate looked ethereal in a couple of dresses – a green dress by Emilia Wickstead and Ahana Blush Crepe Midi Dress in pale pink colour by Beulah London. She was also spotted donning wore a blue and white polka dot skirt with a white top and navy blue blazer.

Kate Middleton in Ahana Blush Crepe Midi Dress:

#duchessofcambridge she is beautiful my princess. I love it when it is pink, my favorite color 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Ig95QnGUH2 — 👑 Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge👑 🇫🇷 (@teamcambridgefr) July 11, 2021

#duchessofcambridge she is beautiful my princess. I love it when it is pink, my favorite color 🤩 pic.twitter.com/l1ULZlEsuU — 👑 Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge👑 🇫🇷 (@teamcambridgefr) July 11, 2021

Love these pics of HRH The Duchess of Cambridge with her Dad, Michael Middleton taken at Wimbledon today pic.twitter.com/FCLO1F8I8g — 💛👱🏼‍♀️🌼 Hannah 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@HannahsRoyalTea) July 11, 2021

Duchess of Cambridge in Green Dress by Emilia Wickstead:

The radiant Duchess Of Cambridge Kate opting for Irish emerald green as she steps out for the Ladies’ Singles Final at Wimbledon wearing this chic Emilia Wickstead Denver dress ❤️☘️🌹 pic.twitter.com/o6VDS0yxFy — Fashion.ie (@fashion_ie) July 11, 2021

It was amazing to see the atmosphere and support from the fans echoing through centre court once again #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/2E0Vb6wdRg — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2021

It was lovely to meet Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett too following their fourth men’s wheelchair doubles title today 👏 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/9byuu9WVlk — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2021

Kate Rocking This Simple Yet Elegant Look:

The Duchess of Cambridge attended Wimbledon 🎾Championships Tennis Tournament at All England Lawn Tennis Club on 2 July 2021. Kate wore Alessandra Rich Pleated polka-dot silk midi skirt (618$) and white T-shirt.carried Mullberry White Small Amberley Crossbody Bag.#Wimbledon2021 pic.twitter.com/nEhdsyzYAA — joydreamslink (@joydreamslink) July 2, 2021

HRH the Duchess of Cambridge at #Wimbledon today! She wore a Smythe navy blazer, Alessandra Rich pleated skirt, and tied the look together with a white Mulberry bag. Stunning! #RoyalFashion pic.twitter.com/ZdDf3sMIFY — Katherine! (@HRHKatherine) July 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)