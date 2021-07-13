Kate Middleton or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was at her fashionable and most elegant best at the recently concluded Wimbledon 2021. The 39-year-old likely future queen consort gave one of the best fashion moments at the Wimbledon tennis championships. Kate looked ethereal in a couple of dresses – a green dress by Emilia Wickstead and Ahana Blush Crepe Midi Dress in pale pink colour by Beulah London. She was also spotted donning wore a blue and white polka dot skirt with a white top and navy blue blazer.

Kate Middleton in Ahana Blush Crepe Midi Dress:

Duchess of Cambridge in Green Dress by Emilia Wickstead:

Kate Rocking This Simple Yet Elegant Look:

