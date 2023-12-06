Emma Corrin, the captivating leading lady of Netflix's The Crown, graced the series' premiere in a breathtaking homage to Princess Diana's iconic fashion legacy. Emma's modern interpretation featured a striking white suit ensemble, a contemporary twist on the late princess's signature style. The costume consisted of a short white blazer dress, a crisp white shirt, and a chic black bowtie. Departing from tradition, Emma opted for a long sheer skirt, complementing their look with stylish black net gloves. The actor confidently embraced a buzz cut, adding a bold and modern edge to the ensemble, with subtle makeup enhancing their natural beauty. Swipe through the pics below to witness the elegance and grace of this fashion-forward tribute. 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin Has Been Cast as the Villain in 'Deadpool 3' (via @DEADLINE ... - Latest Tweet by Fandom.

Emma Corrin's Outfit Inspired By Princess Diana's Iconic Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Lambert (@harry_lambert)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)