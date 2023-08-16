Halle Bailey's new Instagram posts are dazzling in the light and giving off some major 'Ariel' vibes, capturing the attention of her fans. The Little Mermaid actress channelled her on-screen demeanour with a beautiful, creative, beach-ready appearance. Halle posed in front of the mirror, wearing a blue bikini top and a long skirt that hugged her shape. The Little Mermaid OTT Release: Here's When and Where You Can Watch Halle Bailey-Jonah Hauer King's Disney Film Online!

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

