The Little Mermaid released in theatres worldwide on May 26 and gained mixed responses from netizens and critics. And for those who really wanted to see the film in theatres and couldn't or those who want to watch it again, here's the good news. The film will release on Disney+ on September 6! The OTT platform's X page shared a fun video announcing the release of The Little Mermaid. The Little Mermaid: Halle Bailey Shares BTS Glimpses of Her Disney Film Including Jonah Hauer-King With Cardboard Ariel and Fascinating Wire Work.

When and Where to Watch The Little Mermaid on OTT

All the wonder, magic and FUN of Disney's #TheLittleMermaid is coming to #DisneyPlus on September 6! 🫧🦀🪸🐙🐠🐚 pic.twitter.com/G8ADLRVjnb — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) August 7, 2023

