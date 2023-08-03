Hardik Pandya has shared some uber-cool photos on social media. The cricketer took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of him in a short-sleeved black satin shirt. He accessorised the look with diamond beads, a watch, a ring and a neck chain. He is seen chilling with fellow cricketers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in his latest Instagram post. Ishan Kishan is seen in a printed short-sleeved blue shirt while Shubman Gill is seen in a black graphic shirt. "Food.laughter.and some more [sic]," Hardik Pandya captioned the Instagram post. Virat Kohli Has Fun With Hardik Pandya in Practice Session Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023, Signals Four in Hilarious Manner (Watch Video).

Check Hardik Pandya's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

