In his Coachella debut, Harry Styles wowed the crowd. He delivered a highly energetic performance of his new single ‘As It Was’ along with a set of his other popular hits and in a surprise moment for fans, Harry was also joined by legend Shania Twain as the duo sang duets of the songs Man! I Feel Like a Woman and You're Still the One on stage. Fans compared the former One Direction member's shimmer bodysuit with the outfit worn by the lead singer of Queen, Freddy Mercury, who was also a former One Direction member. His Gucci sequin one-piece has created a frenzy among his fans. Here are some reactions. Harry Styles Debuts New Songs From Upcoming Album During Coachella 2022 Music Festival.

Check Out Fans Reaction On Twitter:

This Fan Said What We Were All Feeling

Harry Also Did A Little Dance

Harry Styles feeling himself during Coachella! pic.twitter.com/Sc7xnureT1 — Harry and Niall News! (@HarryNiallNews) April 16, 2022

This Fan Just Stating Facts

Harry Styles. Coachella 2022. pic.twitter.com/2WSNB7zdg3 — Love On Tour (@LoveOTour) April 16, 2022

Harry Sure Looks Angelic

~ Todas as Fotos; Harry Styles Coachella; 15.04.2022 - Night 1 ~ pic.twitter.com/goZOFhgDVz — Lala ◟̽◞̽ LTWT | FIC NO FIX (@Vol6Tpwk) April 16, 2022

His Comparison With Legend Freddie Mercury

RIP FREDDIE MERCURY, YOU WOULD OF LOVED HARRY STYLES AT COACHELLA pic.twitter.com/CrcAmvjltA — rosie met louis (follow limit) (@asitwaslouiswt) April 16, 2022

And Another Instagram Handle Dished Out the Details About Harry's Outfit And The Stylist's Credit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag)

