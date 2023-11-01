At her annual Halloween party, Heidi Klum once again wowed the crowd by donning a spectacular peacock costume that left everyone in awe. Not only did she look stunning with her elaborate plumage and vibrant makeup, but she also added a surprising twist by incorporating acrobatics into her performance. Klum's dedication to her Halloween transformations and her ability to steal the spotlight year after year make her iconic party an event that fans and celebrities eagerly anticipate. Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies Recreate 'Showgirls' Glamour in Sexy Lunch Date Scene for Halloween.

Heidi Klum's Halloween Annual Party