The Forest Department arrested 11 people for illegally selling and storing peacock feathers in Maharashtra's Pune. According to the news agency IANS, around 500 kg of peacock feathers were seized from a Dharamshala slum. It is also learnt that all 11 accused are from Uttar Pradesh and have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act. Mangesh Tate, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), said, "Based on specific intelligence input, we conducted a raid in the Dagdusheth Ganpati area of Pune and arrested several individuals involved." Twist in Pune Techie ‘Rape’ Case: ‘No Forced Entry, Selfie Edited by Complainant and Accused Not a Delivery Boy As Alleged’ Say Police; Probe Ongoing.

11 Arrested for Selling Peacock Feathers in Pune

Pune, Maharashtra: Forest Department arrested 11 persons for illegal sale and storage of peacock feathers. Around 500 kg feathers were seized from a Dharamshala slum. All accused are from Uttar Pradesh, booked under Wildlife Protection Act Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF)… pic.twitter.com/eCZm1HVPth — IANS (@ians_india) July 5, 2025

