Today, April 9, the Delhi High Court dismissed a public interest litigation seeking the formulation of regulations to protect the peacocks dying of electrocution in the national capital. The division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela rejected the plea filed by the Save India Foundation. The high court said that the appropriate authorities must be approached for the relief sought as the court cannot legislate or make laws. The Delhi High Court also dismissed the plea while observing that the representation was made to the authorities only on April 3, and the petition was filed hardly within a week. Delhi High Court Affirms Grant of Disability Pension to 2 Soldiers, Says ‘Soldiers Brave Icy Winds While We Sip on Hot Cappuccinos’.

HC Dismisses Plea Filed by Save India Foundation

'We Can't Legislate': Delhi High Court Dismisses PIL For Regulations To Protect Peacocks Dying Of Electrocution | @nupur_0111 https://t.co/WadiadtRGi — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)