Hina Khan and her traditional looks are just lit! The Big Boss 11 fame featured in a hot pink anarkali suit for Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards on July 10, Sunday, and looked every bit regal! Her grace and radiant style made heads turn over as she looked seemingly happy and engrossed in the moment. Her ethnic outfit by Faabiiana looked very ethereal and her statement jhumkas stole the show in utmost fashion. Hina Khan Decks Up in Ethnic Wear to Wish Her Fans ‘Eid Mubarak’ (View Pics)

Hina Khan in Pink Anarkali Suit fot Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards:

She is Here to Slay!

Beautiful!

