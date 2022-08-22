Hina Khan never fails to stun her fans with her style quotient that goes an extra mile ahead in channeling the diva in her! The TV actress looked gorgeous in black bodycon dress as she flaunted her acting skills by imitating 'Poo' from K3G. Her elegant black dress with stylish stripes at the back looked ravishing as she radiated hotness in the short clip. Hina's hot red lips and open tresses definitely made her look bold AF! She captioned her reel and asked fans, "Is my Pooh game on point?" Watch her video and decide! Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan Spend a Gala Time on Delhi’s Popular Street, Bond Over Dinner! (Watch Video)

Check Out Hina Khan's Recent Instagram Reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)