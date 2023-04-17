Hina Khan, who is known for her unique taste in fashion, was spotted last night attending Hello Hall of Fame Awards in a daring dress. For the green carpet, the actress was seen serving glamour in a red hot mesh outfit with thigh-high slit and sexy back. Khan looked stunning at the event and we totally loved her gelled up hairdo and matching red lips. Fab is the word! Hina Khan Flaunts Hot Bod in a Bedazzled Black Dress, Shows Appreciation for Her Security Team From New Year’s Eve (View Pics).

Hina Khan in Red Mesh Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

