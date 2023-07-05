Hina Khan has dropped some stunning photos on social media. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a beautiful golden-maroon lehenga choli. The actor's ethnic look styled by Sunakshi Kansal Rathod serves major ethnic style goals. The TV actor accessorised the look with a traditional choker, golden earrings and a bracelet. The stunning actor styled her hair in soft curls. "Nothing feels as perfect as traditional wear.. Love it [sic]," Hina wrote in the caption of the gorgeous Instagram post. Hina Khan in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13! Actress Pens Appreciation Note for Host Rohit Shetty (View Pics).

Here's Hina Khan's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)