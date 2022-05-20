Karishma Tanna is all set for the weekend, as she has shared some HOT pics of hers on Instagram. Well, the actress dropped photos online that see her chilling by the pool in a sexy bikini. She can be seen sunbathing and enjoying her me time. KT is slaying it! Karishma Tanna Birthday: The TV Star Has Always Served Fashion That’s Uber-Chic and Sassy (View Pics).

Karishma Tanna in Bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)