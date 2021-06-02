Britney Spears has set the internet on fire with her latest pictures. The Toxic singer has shared a series of stunning pictures of her on Instagram wherein she can be seen flaunting her booty in a neon plunging bodysuit paired with a black faux fur jacket. Her fans are going gaga over the pictures. While sharing the same, Britney captioned it as, “YELLOW 💛💛💛 !!!! I know ... pix are a little blurry but my phone kept moving around soooo that’s why 😂😂😂 !!!! I took these yesterday for fun 💚💚💚 ... I never show my ass on Instagram and no ... I'm not wearing a thong 😳😳😳 !!!! Oh well ... here's my ass ladies and gents 🍑🍑🍑 !!!! Enjoy 😜😜😜😉😉😉 !!!!” Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

