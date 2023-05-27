Following her consecutive appearances at Cannes, Urvashi Rautela has now graced the prestigious IIFA event in Abu Dhabi. Stepping onto the IIFA Rocks 2023 green carpet on Friday, she mesmerized onlookers in an exquisite all-white feather gown, accentuating her ensemble with an elegant bun hairstyle and glamorous makeup. Urvashi's bold fashion choice has once again sparked conversations around her extravagant style, drawing attention to her captivating presence. Take a look at her stunning appearance here, and witness her ability to make a lasting impression with her sartorial choices. Urvashi Rautela and Jason Derulo Spotted Together in Mumbai.