Russian model Irina Shayk pulled off an extremely exuberant look and outclassed her style statement at Met Gala 2021. She donned a Moschino see-through beige gown which had floral cut-outs across the trail. She hit the red carpet with pure grace and radiated sheer elegance with her ridiculously stylish dress. Shayk stole the show as she went on to do a major leg reveal by trailing all the way up to her thigh and exuded her sizzling look for the night.

Check Out Irina Shayk's Picture from Met Gala 2021:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)