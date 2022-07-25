J-hope headed to Chicago for Lollapalooza on July 25. He is also the first Korean artist to headline a major music festival in the US and his time to shine on stage, is set for July 31. He was spotted at Incheon International Airport in an all black outfit, with a denim blue bag, painted nails and snazzy rings. Good luck for Lollapalooza Hobi! J-Hope Opens Up About His Album ‘Jack in the Box’ and What the Songs in It Represent.

