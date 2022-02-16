Janhvi Kapoor knows how to catch everybody's attention with her social media posts. The actress took to Instagram to post videos and pictures of herself in a hot black dress. She gave sultry poses in front of the mirror, looking sexy as usual.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)