Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi, known for their chemistry in 'Dill Mill Gayye', are reuniting for 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani', a captivating courtroom drama set to premiere on SonyLiv. In this upcoming show, the actors portray lawyers, promising a fresh dynamic on screen. In their latest promo, the duo playfully tease fans with a fashion transition video, giving a glimpse into the show's fashion aesthetics. From formal attire to a touch of tradition, their diverse looks in the video give major formal fashion goals. Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani Promo Out! Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi's Riveting Courtroom Drama to Stream on SonyLIV From February 12 (Watch Video).

View Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi’s Video Here:

